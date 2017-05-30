Tell us your story and help preserve ...

Tell us your story and help preserve tax-exempt municipal bonds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Public Power

With some Members of Congress talking about removing the tax exemption for municipal bonds as part of larger tax reform measures, the public power community must ensure that lawmakers understand all the benefits that flow from tax-exempt municipal bonds. In 2017, the American Public Power Association has ramped up advocacy efforts to maintain the tax exemption for municipal bonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary throws dnc under the bus 13 min Aponi 23
O my 44 min District10 5
trump may leave paris deal 1 hr Liar in Chief 22
The Left And Democrats ( REPENT) 2 hr truth 2
Paris accord 2 hr Aponi 2
Katy Perry Ellen and Kathy ( REPENT) 2 hr truth 2
Stand For Israel ( TRUMP) 4 hr Jesus Christ 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC