Televised Comey testimony billed as a Super Bowl of Washingtona

Bar keepers coast to coast offered breakfast specials like "impeachmint" cocktails and $5 Russian vodka shots on Thursday as they tuned their wall-mounted TV sets for live broadcasts of former FBI chief James Comey's congressional testimony. From Capitol Hill to San Francisco's Castro district, television "watch parties" beckoned political junkies away from the morning rush hour to taverns, restaurants and living rooms to view an event some likened to the "Super Bowl of Washington."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.