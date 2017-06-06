Surprised that nooses are being left around D.C.? Be prepared to see more.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A noose was found last week at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. In response to nooses found at several locations in the District last week, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced that the city would be using a "hate crimes protocol" to combat the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is this a sign of a good economy
|30 min
|Aponi
|16
|The duck and distractions
|33 min
|Aponi
|3
|Words of wisdom
|38 min
|Aponi
|6
|Was this a good thing
|40 min
|Aponi
|6
|Donald and the military
|41 min
|Aponi
|18
|Obama hangs Chairman Mao Christmas ornament...
|44 min
|Aponi
|4
|lol youtube video
|45 min
|Aponi
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC