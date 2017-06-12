Smoke rises above Hains Point as boat burns
A boat caught fire Sunday morning , sending a curling column of smoke rising above one of t he most prominent locations on the Washington region's waterways. An 18-foot Bayliner motorboat burned off Hains Point, near the confluence of the Anacostia and Potomac Rivers, fire officials said.
