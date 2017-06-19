Senator Mike Enzi Receives AHC's Rola...

Senator Mike Enzi Receives AHC's Rolapp Award

13 hrs ago Read more: The Horse

Each year the American Horse Council presents the Rolapp Award to a Congress member who has been a great supporter of the horse industry. The Award is presented in honor of the late Rich Rolapp who was president of the AHC from 1974 to 1993.

