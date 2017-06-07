Senate Democrats launch tactics toa

12 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

Senate Veterans' Affairs Committe member Sen. Patty Murray questions Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Capitol Hill June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats on Thursday launched their strategy to fight the GOP's health care bill by trying to prevent it from getting a quick vote.

