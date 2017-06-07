Senate Democrats launch tactics toa
Senate Veterans' Affairs Committe member Sen. Patty Murray questions Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Capitol Hill June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats on Thursday launched their strategy to fight the GOP's health care bill by trying to prevent it from getting a quick vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|27 min
|Chilli J
|1,025
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|41 min
|bad bob
|604
|Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he...
|53 min
|Liar in Chief
|33
|Trumps mistakes
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|34
|Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he...
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|60
|calling out ultrafilhypig
|1 hr
|iowapuncher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC