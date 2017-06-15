Sean Spicer to step back from White House press corps lectern
In this June 15, 2017, file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer waits for the start of an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role within the White House that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare: 80% premium hike!!! LoL!!!!
|3 min
|Liar in Chief
|9
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|5 min
|old_moose
|859
|Trumps tweet about North Korea doesn't sound good
|8 min
|US Army Vet
|9
|Russian amb. visited White House 22 times....
|8 min
|Liar in Chief
|6
|"WHY" ROGUE 4-5-07 FBI is on TRUMP.
|9 min
|Diana Vickery
|13
|Trump hailed by tech CEOs
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|District10
|505
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC