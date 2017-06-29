Religious Liberty Advocates Urge Trump To Keep Envoy Combatting Anti-Semitism
Katrina Lantos Swett, vice chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, speaks during a hearing of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission on "The Plight of Religious Minorities in India" on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 4, 2014. Several US lawmakers voiced concern for the future of religious minorities in India in a hearing that critics denounced as an attempt to influence upcoming elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isis fighters cant find jobs
|11 min
|Aponi
|11
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|16 min
|Aponi
|48
|army vet , donald duck & other crazy ass libera...
|18 min
|Aponi
|4
|Secret Service ( REPENT ) OBEY ACTS 2 38
|44 min
|new normal
|3
|News Media And Johny Depp ( BE WAITING)
|45 min
|new normal
|2
|Johny Depp And Kathy Griffin ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|46 min
|new normal
|3
|Miley Cyrus ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|47 min
|new normal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC