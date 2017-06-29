Qatar Seeks US Backing for Negotiatio...

Qatar Seeks US Backing for Negotiations With Saudis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Qatar's foreign minister says Doha is interested in negotiating an end to the standoff with regional forces, as long as it doesn't interfere with the country's sovereignty. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke at the Arab Center in Washington this week, two days after meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson regarding the tiny Gulf nation's growing dispute with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and several other nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single Payer Healthcare Is Inevetable 16 min WATCHDOG 1
Russian amb. visited White House 22 times.... 29 min District10 15
Party Loyalty Fading Fast ; Particularly With Y... 38 min WATCHDOG 1
No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years 56 min Donald duck Von T... 34
Texas executes special needs children! 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 19
army vet , donald duck & other crazy ass libera... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
all mika needs..... 1 hr AUNT JEMINA WAS ... 2
Mika bleeding from her face.... 4 hr District10 47
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for District of Columbia County was issued at June 29 at 4:37PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC