Qatar Seeks US Backing for Negotiations With Saudis
Qatar's foreign minister says Doha is interested in negotiating an end to the standoff with regional forces, as long as it doesn't interfere with the country's sovereignty. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke at the Arab Center in Washington this week, two days after meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson regarding the tiny Gulf nation's growing dispute with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and several other nations.
