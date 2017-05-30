Putin dismisses US claims about Trump...

Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections

13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Putin is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him, said Putin in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."

