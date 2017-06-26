Prosecution claims man intentionally ...

Prosecution claims man intentionally drove into police officers; defense says he lost control

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

On the night of June 8, Brandon Figures-Mormon got behind the steering wheel of his pickup truck in Adams Morgan, veered around a stopped Metro bus and sped onto a median, striking two uniformed D.C. police officers and a city transportation worker. Prosecutors contend that Figures-Mormon, 22, of Disputanta, Va., who was arrested three years ago for assaulting a police officer in southern Virginia, drove to Washington with hate for police and a plan to hurt or even kill an officer.

