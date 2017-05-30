Politico is expanding Playbook to London

The Washington, D.C.,-based political news site hired Daily Mirror's political editor, Jack Blanchard, to write the London Playbook newsletter. It will be the third version of its flagship newsletter after Brussels Playbook, which launched in 2015 and has 70,000 subscribers.

