Police Investigating Murder in Nauck

13 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

Police say 35-year-old Adonis Wright was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2400 block of S. Lowell Street around 11:20 p.m. Officers arriving on scene tried to save Wright's life but he succumbed to his injuries at George Washington University Hospital. ACPD is now looking for the suspect, 23-year-old Daejon Jones of Woodbridge, who they say shot Wright during a dispute.

