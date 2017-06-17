Police Investigating Murder in Nauck
Police say 35-year-old Adonis Wright was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2400 block of S. Lowell Street around 11:20 p.m. Officers arriving on scene tried to save Wright's life but he succumbed to his injuries at George Washington University Hospital. ACPD is now looking for the suspect, 23-year-old Daejon Jones of Woodbridge, who they say shot Wright during a dispute.
