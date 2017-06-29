PHOTOS: Inside Dupont Circlea s Historic Patterson Mansion
The old, opulent mansion on Dupont Circle has been many things. It was built in 1903 as the residence of Chicago Tribune editor Robert Patterson and his wife, Cissy, who eventually owned the Washington Times-Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual
|1 min
|Dr Papshmere
|45
|Texas executes special needs children!
|2 min
|Civic Infidel
|11
|No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years
|4 min
|Civic Infidel
|25
|Maxine Waters heads off holocaust!!!
|9 min
|Be Bop Hem Hop
|2
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|21 min
|Liar in Chief
|25
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|25 min
|Julia
|1,346
|Obama's under FIRE....
|35 min
|Civic Infidel
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC