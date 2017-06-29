PHOTOS: Inside Dupont Circlea s Histo...

PHOTOS: Inside Dupont Circlea s Historic Patterson Mansion

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

The old, opulent mansion on Dupont Circle has been many things. It was built in 1903 as the residence of Chicago Tribune editor Robert Patterson and his wife, Cissy, who eventually owned the Washington Times-Herald .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 1 min Dr Papshmere 45
Texas executes special needs children! 2 min Civic Infidel 11
No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years 4 min Civic Infidel 25
Maxine Waters heads off holocaust!!! 9 min Be Bop Hem Hop 2
Mika bleeding from her face.... 21 min Liar in Chief 25
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 25 min Julia 1,346
Obama's under FIRE.... 35 min Civic Infidel 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC