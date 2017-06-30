Photos from Washingtoniana s Cocktail Classic, presented by Belvedere

Washingtonian and Belvedere celebrated summer-inspired sips at Cocktail Classic with a competition between twelve talented mixologists from the DC area using Belvedere Vodka at the Observatory at America's Square . Guests voted for their favorite Belvedere cocktail-I Dream of Jeanie by Torrence Swain of BOURBON STEAK -while they enjoyed gourmet bites from the Build Your Own Caprese Station and Korean Taco Station courtesy of RSVP Catering .

