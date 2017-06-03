PHOTOS: 'And the Tony Goes To . . .'
The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington performed the Broadway-themed 'And the Tony Goes To . . .' show at the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Jun. 3. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org .
