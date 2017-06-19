Pentagon welcomes greater freedom under Trump but is wary of blame

Pentagon officials are welcoming the greater autonomy and decision-making authority under President Trump, after what they say were years of Obama administration micromanaging. Within the hallways and offices of the Pentagon, top military brass and national security leaders have lauded the actions taken by the Trump administration, saying privately that the Defense Department now has an opportunity to take the fight to America's enemies after being freed from the White House's heavy yoke under President Obama.

