Park Service to fight ash borer damage on Roosevelt Island
This is the emerald ash borer, the insect that is forcing the temporary closing of Theodore Roosevelt Island in the Potomac river.. The bad news is that Theodore Roosevelt Island, an idyllic expanse of woodland in the Potomac River just below Key Bridge, is under attack.
