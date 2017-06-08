paige_winfield_cunningham
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Sen. Lamar Alexander's committee could stand in the way of GOP efforts to pass a health-care overhaul. The drama over James B. Comey 's testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee isn't the only excitement playing out on Capitol Hill today.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|4 min
|okimar
|80
|Again dems look stupid : Trump is vindicated
|5 min
|Liar in Chief
|18
|Anyone Who Doesnt Like Donald Trump ( IS THE DE...
|8 min
|Comey vs Comb Over
|3
|Sen. John McCain's bizarre questioning of Comey
|19 min
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|8
|Demos cant cry russia
|36 min
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Did comey break the law
|52 min
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|donald duck von tramp ......muslim
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
