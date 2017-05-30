NY Times: Trump Not Planning to Invoke Executive Privilege for Comey Testimony
FILE: FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Griffin ( Repent) Acts 2 38
|16 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|comey............
|21 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|God Bless Donald Trump ( REPENT AMERICA)
|48 min
|JESUS IS GOD
|3
|Repent Donald Trump Repent
|49 min
|JESUS IS GOD
|3
|A preview
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|debbie wasserman schultz busted ....
|1 hr
|Aponi
|21
|Sanctuary cities
|2 hr
|Aponi
|1
