NY Times: Trump Not Planning to Invok...

NY Times: Trump Not Planning to Invoke Executive Privilege for Comey Testimony

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

FILE: FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin ( Repent) Acts 2 38 16 min Donald duck Von T... 4
comey............ 21 min Donald duck Von T... 10
God Bless Donald Trump ( REPENT AMERICA) 48 min JESUS IS GOD 3
Repent Donald Trump Repent 49 min JESUS IS GOD 3
A preview 1 hr Aponi 1
debbie wasserman schultz busted .... 1 hr Aponi 21
Sanctuary cities 2 hr Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC