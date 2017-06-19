NY-based Sloop Clearwater cancels voyage to Washington, DC

NY-based Sloop Clearwater cancels voy...

The Sloop Clearwater has had to cancel its scheduled voyage to Washington, D.C., to lobby on environmental matters because of rough conditions on the Atlantic Ocean. The Hudson River sloop set sail Monday from Croton-on-Hudson for the nation's capital to deliver petitions and municipal resolutions urging Congress to protect New York's rivers and other American waterways.

