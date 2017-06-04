Noise complaint for a birthday party ...

Noise complaint for a birthday party riles NW Washington neighborhood

A birthday party with a DJ spinning hip-hop and R&B at a Barnaby Woods home led to the detention of the 41-year-old host and put strain on a Northwest Washington neighborhood that cherishes its tranquility. The woman who threw the party in her rental home, C. Nicole Mason, is a noted public speaker and author on social justice and women's and minority rights, and she said her Chevy Chase neighbors and the police singled her out because she and most of her party guests are African American.

