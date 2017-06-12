Next Week, Will The Russia Story Actually Be About Russia?
Places are reserved for journalists in the hearing room ahead of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. More such hearings are still to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did James hodgkinson do it
|16 min
|Aponi
|30
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|20 min
|Frogface Kate
|388
|Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he...
|36 min
|Wall specialist
|19
|Does a great leader who only hires the best usu...
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|geo washton333x
|20,938
|Leave Donald Trump Alone ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|SmokinJoe
|20
|Ministers request investigation in George E Nor...
|2 hr
|Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC