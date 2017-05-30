New Ben's Chili Bowl mural going up

New Ben's Chili Bowl mural going up

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Local artist Aniekan Udofia is painting the mural. Its new faces were chosen as part of a massive poll that got 30,000 respondents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 22 min Stray- Dog 464
donald duck von tramp lives up 2 hillarys ... 1 hr The honest to God... 18
Ithica idiot bitchs about Hannity 1 hr Aponi 3
Ivanka trump 2 hr hey hey hay 17
We Need An Independent President 2 hr American 9
debbie wasserman schultz busted .... 2 hr American 20
comey............ 2 hr Liar in Chief 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC