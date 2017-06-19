Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: PM r...

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: PM reaches US, welcomed amid chants of a Bharat Mata ki Jaia

Washington, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC on Sunday on the second leg of his three-nation visit that began on Saturday from Portugal. In the US, Modi was welcomed by Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna, his wife Avina Sarna and Charge d'Affaires at US Embassy in Delhi MaryKay Loss Carlson.

