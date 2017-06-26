Missing: A pet Russian tortoise. Last seen at the Japanese ambassador's property.
Maui, a Russian tortoise, went missing from a family's backyard in upper Northwest. He was apparently spotted Sunday evening on the grounds of the Japanese ambassador's residence.
