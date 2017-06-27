mike_debonis

mike_debonis

Rep. Dave Brat and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan arrive for a closed-door House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill on June 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. House Republicans are quietly but intently watching as their Senate counterparts wrestle with health care, waiting to see if the changes made to the bill they passed last month can pass muster in their own chamber. GOP leaders in the House are hoping to be able to quickly take a Senate-passed bill - which, thus far, appears to leave the basic structure of the House bill intact - and pass it without amendment, sending it directly to President Trump's desk.

