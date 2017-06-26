Michael Bloomberg to Sidestep Washington 'Impotence' With $200 Million Mayor Investment
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced plans to invest millions of dollars into supporting mayors and local governments. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to offer tens of millions of dollars in support to fellow mayors and local political leadership in an effort to circumvent what he describes as "impotence" on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN veritas from today spreading like wildfire ...
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Donald Hitler Trump said Russian president Puti...
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|6
|Christie, Norcross and Mayor Mayer
|2 hr
|Tom
|3
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|3 hr
|RonaldGayNazi
|655
|Russia meme a DemocRAT operation!!
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|3
|huge breaking news tonight flynn innocent set u...
|3 hr
|Wall specialist
|3
|Trumps mistakes
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC