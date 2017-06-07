Meteor flashes across Washington region's skies
It was movie night in one Washington neighborhood on Tuesday, but for a few moments the show was not only on the screen but in the heavens as a bright light flashed across the skies. What appeared to be a meteor streaked across Washington area skies about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and based on the reports of witnesses, it was seen over an expanse that stretched at least as far west as Loudoun County in Virginia and as far east as the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
