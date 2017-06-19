Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra ...

Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen set on fire in Washington, DC

Fox5DC reports that DC Fire arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. to put out the flames. Officials are now investigating the incident.

