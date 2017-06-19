Memorial for Nabra Hassanen set on fi...

Memorial for Nabra Hassanen set on fire in Washington, DC

13 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The memorial for Nabra Hassanen , the Muslim teenager killed in Virginia over the weekend, on Wednesday was set on fire in Washington, D.C., Fox5 reported . District fire officials responded to the incident early Wednesday morning.

