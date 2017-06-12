Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS
There are 4 comments on the The Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS. In it, The Gazette reports that:
What happens to Mormons who are gay and still have a strong testimony of LDS beliefs? Can they remain active in a church that claims to welcome them but whose policies have been-and continue to be-damaging? In this guest post, journalism MFA student Kristin Lowe follows a same-sex couple over the course of four months as they move from Hawaii to Washington and learn that "bishop roulette" is very real in the LDS Church. Because of length, I'm putting up the first section today and the conclusion tomorrow.
#1 9 hrs ago
Since this is not a new policy it smells like more stealth public relations from the sister wife religion of Scientology, imo.
#2 9 hrs ago
I misunderstood. I thought this was about the longstanding, clinically denying policy of the mormon whatever it is having lesbians and gays marry someone of the opposite sex in the mormon whatever it is. This article is about two men who married one another and how they got treated by different what-the-mormon-whatever calls "bishops."
No magic underwear for them....
Since: Dec 13
10,224
Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
You can't have a gay marriage and still be LDS. If you detour away from t Plan of Happiness, it's t highway for you.
No gay marriage or plural marriage in t LDS church. Exercise your free agency and enjoy it.
Since: Dec 13
10,224
Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
Amen
