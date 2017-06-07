Man killed when his motorcycle strikes parked truck
A 28-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the back of a parked truck in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road NE, near New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road.
