Man fatally stabbed in Southeast, several others injured in violence in District

13 hrs ago

One person was stabbed to death in Southeast Washington and several others were shot or stabbed Thursday night and early Friday in several areas around the District, according to police. The violence appeared scattered and unrelated, according to authorities, and occurred over a roughly eight-hour stretch from about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday to 1:40 a.m. on Friday.

