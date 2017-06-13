Man fatally shot in Congress Heights ...

Man fatally shot in Congress Heights in Southeast Washington

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The victim was identified as Jason Antonio Dale, who lived less than a half-mile from the shooting scene in an alley in the 500 block of Parkland Place SE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 19 min spud 699
suppoded Russian hacking 1 hr right be4 sept 2016 1
Jeff Sessions to prosecute James Comey for perj... 1 hr US Army Vet 4
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr Frogface Kate 241
Goggle Donald Trump-biblical prophecy 2 hr US Army Vet 1
The meaning of your name is...... 2 hr US Army Vet 5
A pony's a$$ ........ 2 hr US Army Vet 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC