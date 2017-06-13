Man fatally shot in Congress Heights in Southeast Washington
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The victim was identified as Jason Antonio Dale, who lived less than a half-mile from the shooting scene in an alley in the 500 block of Parkland Place SE.
