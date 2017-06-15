Man arrested at Trump hotel with mult...

Man arrested at Trump hotel with multiple weapons ordered back to jail for violating terms of rel...

15 hrs ago

In this June 1, 2017 photo, Bryan Moles, left, leaves court with attorney Eugene Ohm in Washington. A Pennsylvania man accused of bringing a military-style rifle to Trump International Hotel last month was jailed Thursday after prosecutors said he posted "disturbing" images online of newspaper articles about Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

