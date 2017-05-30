Man arrested at D.C. Trump hotel had assault-style rifle, handgun
Bryan Moles leaves court with attorney Eugene Ohm on Thursday in Washington. Moles was arrested at Trump International Hotel in Washington on Wednesday and faces charges of unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary throws dnc under the bus
|13 min
|Aponi
|23
|O my
|44 min
|District10
|5
|trump may leave paris deal
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|22
|The Left And Democrats ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|truth
|2
|Paris accord
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Katy Perry Ellen and Kathy ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|truth
|2
|Stand For Israel ( TRUMP)
|4 hr
|Jesus Christ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC