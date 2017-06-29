Man, 82, dies after being hit by vehicle in Northwest Washington
An 82-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle on Monday while crossing a street near Dupont Circle in Northwest Washington has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police. Police said Addams was crossing in the 1500 block of 21st Street NW, heading east, when he was struck by a vehicle being driven south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|7 min
|bad bob
|1,337
|Kate's Law and no more funding for sanctuary ci...
|21 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|We need a President, not an arrogant a_ _.
|46 min
|Civic Infidel
|18
|No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years
|49 min
|Civic Infidel
|19
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|50 min
|Aponi
|22
|CNN/Jeff Zucker runs from reporter! LoL!!!
|51 min
|Aponi
|2
|Im Coming To White House ( ACTS 2 38)
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC