Man, 27, killed when his speeding car crashes into telephone pole in Northeast D.C.

A man was killed in an early-morning crash Friday in Northeast Washington when D.C. police said the car he was driving slammed into a telephone pole on Benning Road. Deandre Hamlin, 27, of Southeast Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Police said Hamlin was driving a black Mercury Grand Marquis westbound in the 2800 block of Benning Road NE approaching Anacostia Avenue, just over the Anacostia River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.