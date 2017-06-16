Man, 27, killed when his speeding car...

Man, 27, killed when his speeding car crashes into telephone pole in Northeast D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man was killed in an early-morning crash Friday in Northeast Washington when D.C. police said the car he was driving slammed into a telephone pole on Benning Road. Deandre Hamlin, 27, of Southeast Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Police said Hamlin was driving a black Mercury Grand Marquis westbound in the 2800 block of Benning Road NE approaching Anacostia Avenue, just over the Anacostia River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he... 17 min Donald duck Von T... 8
Did Tramp conman throw a party for a bill he di... 20 min Donald duck Von T... 1
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 21 min swampmudd 367
Vice President Mike Pence hold fundraiser for m... 30 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Does a great leader who only hires the best usu... 37 min Donald duck Von T... 5
Another wise deal 1 hr Liar in Chief 11
America is NOT a free country AT ALL! 2 hr Aponi 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC