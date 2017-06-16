Man, 27, killed when his speeding car crashes into telephone pole in Northeast D.C.
A man was killed in an early-morning crash Friday in Northeast Washington when D.C. police said the car he was driving slammed into a telephone pole on Benning Road. Deandre Hamlin, 27, of Southeast Washington was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Police said Hamlin was driving a black Mercury Grand Marquis westbound in the 2800 block of Benning Road NE approaching Anacostia Avenue, just over the Anacostia River.
