Madame Tussauds brings Laverne Cox wax figure to D.C. for Pride
Madame Tussauds Washington D.C. will debut a wax figure of Laverne Cox from June 8-11 in celebration of D.C. Pride weekend. She is the first transgender wax figure created in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 4th of Ju - liars
|10 min
|Relief
|3
|The American flag
|22 min
|Sparkling
|4
|The United Separation of America
|40 min
|Right
|3
|debbie wasserman schultz busted ....
|46 min
|Aponi
|13
|remember when kathy griffin blamed gabby giffo...
|49 min
|Aponi
|2
|Hillary has now blamed
|1 hr
|iowa bob
|8
|Is this a sign of a good economy
|1 hr
|Aponi
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC