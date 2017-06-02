Madame Tussauds brings Laverne Cox wa...

Madame Tussauds brings Laverne Cox wax figure to D.C. for Pride

Madame Tussauds Washington D.C. will debut a wax figure of Laverne Cox from June 8-11 in celebration of D.C. Pride weekend. She is the first transgender wax figure created in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history.

