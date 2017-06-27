Luxury micro-units added to Dupont Circle
D.C.'s newest luxury apartment building, Ampeer Dupont Circle , offers more than high-end appliances, shiny hardwood floors and unmatched views of Dupont Circle. Some of its amenities include complimentary hors d'oeuvres and an on-site mixologist.
