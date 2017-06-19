Lori E. Parker seeks Ward 1 D.C. Council seat
Lori E. Parker, a former magistrate judge in D.C. Superior Court, said Monday she will challenge incumbent Brianne K. Nadeau for the Ward 1 seat on the D.C. Council. "We have 365 days from today to fully mobilize all of our get-out-the-vote efforts," Parker told more than 30 volunteers and Ward 1 residents gathered at the Josephine Butler Parks Center across from Meridian Hill Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You might be a demo nut cake if
|42 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|50 min
|Chilli J
|854
|Declare WAR On N. Korea NOW!
|51 min
|US Army Vet
|10
|iowa muslims laughing at army vet & sic em ...
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|6
|A 36% approval rating and falling........
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|4
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 hr
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|504
|Leave Donald Trump Alone ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|SSSSSATAN
|29
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC