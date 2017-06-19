Lori E. Parker seeks Ward 1 D.C. Council seat

Lori E. Parker, a former magistrate judge in D.C. Superior Court, said Monday she will challenge incumbent Brianne K. Nadeau for the Ward 1 seat on the D.C. Council. "We have 365 days from today to fully mobilize all of our get-out-the-vote efforts," Parker told more than 30 volunteers and Ward 1 residents gathered at the Josephine Butler Parks Center across from Meridian Hill Park.

