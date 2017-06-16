Live Stream: Hospital update on Major...

Live Stream: Hospital update on Majority Whip Steve Scalise

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

Live Stream: Hospital update on Majority Whip Steve Scalise USA TODAY network will provide live coverage of this event Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://usat.ly/2sy1d7B WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise speaks to members of the media as Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner listens after a leadership election at a House Republican Conference meeting June 19, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House GOPs have picked Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the new House majority leader and Scalise as the new majority whip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 7 min WelbyMD 370
Fulton,N.Y. TRUMP "why" the ROGUE FBI is reall... 10 min Diana Vickery 2
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 10 min Chilli J 737
Obummmer packing bags to the white house 31 min Wall specialist 1
Cutting government services 1 hr Wall specialist 2
Both the President and the Vice President of th... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
Did Tramp conman throw a party for a bill he di... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC