Lied Center of Kansas to offer free tickets for United States Air...
The Lied Center of Kansas announced Friday they will offer free tickets for The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. People can receive up to four tickets each, and are not available by phone or online. They will be available beginning at noon Monday at the Lied Center Ticket Office, 1600 Stewart Drive in Lawrence.
