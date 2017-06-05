Kushner's Curious Plan for a Back Cha...

Kushner's Curious Plan for a Back Channel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

Diplomatic back channels, far from being invented by Donald Trump or his son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been an accepted fixture in almost every presidency since George Washington, most famously at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 when President Kennedy's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, was more engaged than his secretary of State. President Washington encouraged Alexander Hamilton to hide his talks with a British general from Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cnn caught staging ISLAMOPHOBIA PROTEST 22 min District10 17
i think i love aponi 24 min Aponi 2
liar in chief & donald duck von tramp .... 27 min Aponi 3
Al gore the lying bastard 59 min Aponi 1
Its weird 1 hr Aponi 1
When obama 1 hr Aponi 25
Was this a good thing 1 hr Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC