Kushner's Curious Plan for a Back Channel

Diplomatic back channels, far from being invented by Donald Trump or his son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been an accepted fixture in almost every presidency since George Washington, most famously at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 when President Kennedy's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, was more engaged than his secretary of State. President Washington encouraged Alexander Hamilton to hide his talks with a British general from Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.