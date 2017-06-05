Kushner's Curious Plan for a Back Channel
Diplomatic back channels, far from being invented by Donald Trump or his son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been an accepted fixture in almost every presidency since George Washington, most famously at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 when President Kennedy's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, was more engaged than his secretary of State. President Washington encouraged Alexander Hamilton to hide his talks with a British general from Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cnn caught staging ISLAMOPHOBIA PROTEST
|22 min
|District10
|17
|i think i love aponi
|24 min
|Aponi
|2
|liar in chief & donald duck von tramp ....
|27 min
|Aponi
|3
|Al gore the lying bastard
|59 min
|Aponi
|1
|Its weird
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|When obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|25
|Was this a good thing
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC