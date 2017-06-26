Julian Bond's bench is finally in pla...

Julian Bond's bench is finally in place on Connecticut Avenue in D.C.

A plaque on a bench memorializing civil rights leader Julian Bond name in Washington, D.C. After nearly 20 months of bureaucratic back-and-forth, a bench commemorating the life of civil rights icon Julian Bond was dedicated Monday outside the Chevy Chase Community Center. District officials, Bond's friends and family and former members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which Bond co-founded, gathered on the sidewalk along the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW for the dedication ceremony.

