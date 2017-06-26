Julian Bond's bench is finally in place on Connecticut Avenue in D.C.
A plaque on a bench memorializing civil rights leader Julian Bond name in Washington, D.C. After nearly 20 months of bureaucratic back-and-forth, a bench commemorating the life of civil rights icon Julian Bond was dedicated Monday outside the Chevy Chase Community Center. District officials, Bond's friends and family and former members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which Bond co-founded, gathered on the sidewalk along the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW for the dedication ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loretta Lynch: 5 - 10 years PRISON
|6 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Senate investigating Loretta Lynch: Obstruction!
|9 min
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Donald Trump is a traitor...... in cahoots with...
|15 min
|Sir Master
|1
|Donald Hitler Trump said Russian president Puti...
|19 min
|Sir Master
|4
|Why do republicans hate Americans so much
|34 min
|Emerald green
|15
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|40 min
|bad bob
|1,261
|Higher court reinstated donalds travel ban
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC