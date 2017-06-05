James Comey's Testimony Drew Crowds t...

James Comey's Testimony Drew Crowds to Washington, D.C. Bars

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Time

Leah Thrum joins patrons at Shaw's Tavern to watch former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. It's 10:45 a.m. and Duffy's Irish Pub in Washington's hip U Street corridor is standing room only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did comey break the law 30 min Liar in Chief 15
Comey would say anything to keep his job, his n... 32 min Wall specialist 3
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 35 min peoples elbow 130
Comey's leaker goes into hiding!! LoL!!! 42 min Civic Infidel 3
Benghazi vs Russia 46 min American 14
Duck we know your hurting 51 min Aponi 7
Donald Trump Greatest President Ever 58 min Liar in Chief 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC