Jack the Autonomous Audi came to DC and drove us around
Unless you've been living in a cave for the last few years, you're aware that autonomous cars are now a thing . The technology is still in relative infancy, but most of the major OEMs, Tier 1 automotive suppliers, and many of the big tech companies-not to mention plenty of startups-have been telling us that we should expect self-driving vehicles to show up within the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|4 min
|swampmudd
|567
|Demo threats
|5 min
|Aponi
|3
|Leave Donald Trump Alone ( REPENT)
|9 min
|acts 2 38
|35
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|26 min
|Captain America
|954
|Why wouldn't Republicans want Americans to see ...
|53 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|20
|Russia to Treat U.S. Military Aircraft in Syria...
|56 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he...
|59 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC