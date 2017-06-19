Jack the Autonomous Audi came to DC a...

Jack the Autonomous Audi came to DC and drove us around

12 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Unless you've been living in a cave for the last few years, you're aware that autonomous cars are now a thing . The technology is still in relative infancy, but most of the major OEMs, Tier 1 automotive suppliers, and many of the big tech companies-not to mention plenty of startups-have been telling us that we should expect self-driving vehicles to show up within the next five years.

