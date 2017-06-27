JA Delegates Meet Washington Leaders

JA Delegates Meet Washington Leaders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Diamonds.net

Jewelers of America hosted two days of meetings and events in Washington last week to give retailers and suppliers the opportunity to talk with lawmakers about issues affecting the industry. The seventh annual "advocacy visit" included a legislative forum at the historic Army & Navy Club, and a full day of meetings with congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's under FIRE.... 20 min Aponi 8
Fake Chump Time Mag cover 22 min Aponi 14
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 43 min spud 1,313
Nutcake Michelle Obama speech (Dec '16) 4 hr iowa moron 13
where o where is the IOWA MORON 4 hr kassie david 1
LEGACY President Obama (Dec '16) 6 hr Civic Infidel 9
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 6 hr Civic Infidel 44
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC