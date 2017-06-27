JA Delegates Meet Washington Leaders
Jewelers of America hosted two days of meetings and events in Washington last week to give retailers and suppliers the opportunity to talk with lawmakers about issues affecting the industry. The seventh annual "advocacy visit" included a legislative forum at the historic Army & Navy Club, and a full day of meetings with congressional leaders on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's under FIRE....
|20 min
|Aponi
|8
|Fake Chump Time Mag cover
|22 min
|Aponi
|14
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|43 min
|spud
|1,313
|Nutcake Michelle Obama speech (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|iowa moron
|13
|where o where is the IOWA MORON
|4 hr
|kassie david
|1
|LEGACY President Obama (Dec '16)
|6 hr
|Civic Infidel
|9
|Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual
|6 hr
|Civic Infidel
|44
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC