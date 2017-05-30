J.Edgar Hoover FBI files offer cautio...

J.Edgar Hoover FBI files offer cautionary tale as James Comey prepares to testify

After J. Edgar Hoover's death 45 years ago, personal secretary Helen Gandy spent more than two months in the FBI director's house on a leafy Northwest Washington street rifling through his personal files - the most powerful archive of blackmail material on presidents, politicians and pundits compiled in American history. Gandy had served Hoover for the almost five decades that he ran the bureau, and she either trashed or stashed the most damning details in places that remain unknown to this day.

